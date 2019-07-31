Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 000 020 000—2 9 0 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 2 0

Verlander, Harris (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Bieber, Clippard (8), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Verlander 14-4. L_Bieber 10-4. Sv_Osuna (24). HRs_Houston, Chirinos (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 000 300 230—8 13 1 San Diego 301 010 000—5 10 0

Eshelman, Ynoa (5), M.Castro (7), Armstrong (8) and Severino; Lamet, Stammen (6), Strahm (7), Baez (8) and Mejia. W_M.Castro 1-1. L_Strahm 4-8. Sv_Armstrong (3). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). San Diego, Machado (26), Tatis Jr. (19).

___

Arizona 100 200 100—4 11 1 New York 000 001 010—2 5 0

Clarke, Hirano (6), Lopez (7), Chafin (8), Bradley (8) and Kelly; Happ, Cessa (7) and Higashioka. W_Clarke 4-3. L_Happ 8-6. Sv_Bradley (1). HRs_Arizona, Walker (20), Kelly (14). New York, Wade (1).

___

Minnesota 001 100 000—2 4 1 Miami 000 100 000—1 4 0

Odorizzi, Duffey (6), Romo (8), Rogers (9) and Garver; Gallen, Quijada (8), Richards (9) and Alfaro. W_Odorizzi 12-5. L_Gallen 1-3. Sv_Rogers (16). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 000 020—2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 220 00x—4 11 0

Beede, Coonrod (6), Pomeranz (7), Melancon (8) and Posey; Smyly, Pivetta (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Smyly 2-5. L_Beede 3-5. Sv_Neris (19). HRs_San Francisco, Vogt (5), Belt (12). Philadelphia, Hoskins (23).