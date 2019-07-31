TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Although Tropical Storm Wipha is unlikely to affect Taiwan, three low-pressure areas to the south of Taiwan could develop into tropical depressions or storms and affect the country by Monday (Aug. 5).

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Chen Yi-hsiu (陳伊秀) said that a tropical depression the South China Sea will soon develop into Tropical Storm Wipha, the seventh tropical storm of year as soon as today (July 31). It will have no direct impact on Taiwan, but moisture in the air will increase tonight.

As for two low-pressure areas to the east of the Philippines, one or two more days of observations are needed to determine whether they will develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms. WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that two low-pressure areas east of the Philippines might impact Taiwan by Monday or Tuesday (Aug. 6), but "honestly it would be easier for us to wait until the tropical storm [Wipha] is officially named and we can monitor the systems' paths again."

Chen said that there are two low-pressure zones to the east of the Philippines, one of which will develop further. Whether one of these systems will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm will become clearer after one or two days of observation, said Chen.

Chen said that if one of these systems develops further, it will likely affect Taiwan from Monday through Wednesday (Aug. 7). Peng, said that typhoon season is in full swing.

Peng said that the low-pressure disturbances over the South China Sea and east of the Philippines are developing vigorously. Peng said that some weather models indicate that one of the two systems to the east of the Philippines may approach Taiwan by Monday or Tuesday.

However, Peng pointed out, "To be honest, it would be easier to wait until the tropical storm [Wipha] is officially named and see the tropical storm's path again. Otherwise, if we look at it every day now, one day it will seem to be approaching the next day it won't be. This is the wrong message. We suggest that we wait a little longer to observe it again. Don't be too anxious."

In response, Chen said this is a forecast that is six or seven days out, so the accuracy will be lower. We need to continue observations.