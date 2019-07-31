BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/31 09:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700
Washington 13 6 .684 ½
Chicago 11 9 .550 3
New York 8 11 .421
Indiana 6 15 .286
Atlanta 5 15 .250 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 9 .526 3
Minnesota 10 10 .500
Dallas 5 14 .263 8

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington 99, Phoenix 93

Connecticut 100, Chicago 94

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.<