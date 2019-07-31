Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks' front office as a player development adviser.

Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford. He announced his decision in a statement released by the team Tuesday.

Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.

The forward made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2004, but spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. He was part of championship teams with the Ducks in 2007 and Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Kunitz played for the Blackhawks last season, collecting five goals and five assists in 56 games. He skated in his 1,000th game Feb. 14 against New Jersey.

