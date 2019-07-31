WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The All Blacks team that will defend the Rugby World Cup took clearer shape Wednesday when coach Steve Hansen cut his 39-man Rugby Championship squad to 34 players for two Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia.

Hansen cut hooker Asafo Aumua, flyhalf Josh Ioane, prop Karl Tu'inukuafe and back rowers Dalton Papali'i and Shannon Frizell from his larger squad. Those players now look unlikely to appear at the World Cup, barring injuries.

The squad will be further cut to 31 players for the World Cup after the tests against Australia at Perth on Aug. 11 and at Auckland on Aug. 17.

Prop Nepo Laulala and center Sonny Bill Williams will play for Counties Manukau in the first round of New Zealand's national provincial championship on Saturday. Laulala will then join the All Blacks squad in Perth while Williams will play for Counties Manukau again on Aug. 10 before returning for the Auckland test.

The All Blacks are now under pressure to produce a convincing performance in the Bledisloe Cup series after substandard performances in Rugby Championship tests against Argentina and South Africa.

"Bledisloe Cup tests are always massive tests," Hansen said. "We know that the Wallabies will be confident after their win over Argentina and desperate to win this first match so we're looking forward to getting to Perth and getting into our test preparation.

"The Bledisloe Cup is the second-most important trophy for us after the Rugby World Cup and we're really looking forward to the next two tests coming up. Two weeks together will give us solid preparation towards growing our game, understanding and getting our execution honed, so that's exciting.

"The last time the All Blacks played in Perth was way back in 1992 (against a Western Australia side) but this will be an historic first test for us in the city."

New Zealand squad: Forwards, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Jackson Hemopo, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Luke Jacobson, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd. Backs, T.J. Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Braydon Ennor, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ben Smith.

