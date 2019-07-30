  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/30 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684
Washington 12 6 .667 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556
Minnesota 10 10 .500
Dallas 5 14 .263 8

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.<