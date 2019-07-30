TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The energy of Taiwan’s research labs and pearl milk tea were equally memorable for 34 international youths from 10 countries who participated in a summer program hosted by the Center for Global Affairs and Science Engagement (GASE), Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), Chinatimes reported on Tuesday (July 30).

The six-week “MOST GASE Summer Program: Quantum Technology (Q+)” ended on July 26.

“The carefully curated program will allow students to build professional networks and engage in multidisciplinary research in both quantum technology and AI,” MOST said in an introduction to the program on its website.

In addition to attending lectures, participating in research projects, and visiting a local company to learn how technology drives business growth, students also participated in "a wide range of activities to explore the culture and beauty of Taiwan."

For some students who were ignorant of Taiwan before participating in the program, they not only fell in love with pearl milk tea, but also appreciated the friendliness and compassion of Taiwan’s people after living here for six weeks, the report said.

Some students said they wanted to explore Taiwan further. They also said they would recommend the summer program to their friends and embrace future opportunities to study further in Taiwan, according to the Chinatimes report.