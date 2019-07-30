  1. Home
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hits record opinion poll lows

Taiwanese people most favored by Hong Kong poll respondents

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/30 19:24
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a recent public appearance.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid continuing actions against her handling of the anti-extradition bill protests, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was hitting record lows in the opinion polls, reports said Tuesday (July 30).

A survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI) found that only 21 percent supported her, while 70 percent were opposed, her worst performance since taking office in July 2017, and worse than any of her predecessors since the 1997 handover from British rule.

The same widespread dissatisfaction was reflected in a range of issues, including social and economic policies, according to PORI.

The figure was the most negative when respondents were asked about the political situation, with a negative factor of 82 percent for Lam’s team. Trust in government scored a negative 31 percent.

When asked for their opinions about other countries and governments, the people of Hong Kong expressed the most positive feelings for the people of Taiwan, followed by Japan and Macau, while the Chinese were the only ones to score in a negative way, the PORI poll said.

Looking at other governments, the respondents spoke most favorably about the administrations of Germany, Great Britain and Taiwan, respectively.

The PORI survey was conducted between July 17 and 19, and counted 1,002 valid replies.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
Carrie Lam

