TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The new road constructed as part of the Suhua Improvement Project is expected to open on Jan. 5, 2020, project chief Shao Hou-chieh (邵厚潔) said in a Liberty Times report on Tuesday (July 30).

The 38.8 km Suhua Improvement Project road has three sections, between Su’ao and Dong'ao, Nan’ao and Heping, and Hezhong and Dachingshui. The Su’ao and Dong'ao section has been open since Feb. 5, 2018.

The combined length of the Nan’ao and Heping section and the Hezhong and Dachingshui section is 29.1 km, of which 20.7 km comprises five tunnels. So far, 92 percent of the construction of the two sections has been completed, Liberty Times reported.

Electricity is being installed throughout the tunnels in the two sections, the Suhua Improvement Engineering Office said. It added that electricity supply is a significant milestone for the whole project as it means the tunnels are nearing completion.

Electricity supply is required for lighting, fire prevention, spraying water, and ventilation. When this is completed they will be the most advanced highway tunnels in the country, the office said.

The new road will shorten traveling times between Yilan and Hualien and provide a safe and comfortable alternative to taking the train, according to the office.

(Suhua Improvement Engineering Office video)



(Suhua Improvement Engineering Office photo)