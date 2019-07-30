In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, workers walk past a part of the Ignalina nuclear power plant (NPP) in Visaginas some 160km (100 miles)
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a tourist take a picture of a model of the Ignalina nuclear power plant (NPP) at the information center
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a worker walks on the Reactor 1 of Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Visaginas some 160km (100 mile
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a worker stands on the Reactor 1 of Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Visaginas some 160km.(100 mil
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, workers work continues to dismantle a Reactor 1 Hall of Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Visaginas
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a specialist works at the control panel of the Ignalina nuclear power plant (NPP) in Visaginas some 160
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a control panel engineer Michail Nefedjev stands at the control panel of the Ignalina nuclear power pla
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, workers work continues to dismantle a Turbine Hall of Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Visaginas s
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, a part of the Ignalina nuclear power plant (NPP) in Visaginas some 160km (100 miles) northeast of the c
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 18, 2019, a tour guide shows a group of tourists where the series '' Chernobyl '' was filmed in Vilnius, Lithuani
VISAGINAS, Lithuania (AP) — An HBO miniseries featuring Soviet-era nuclear nightmares has sparked global interest in the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and increased atomic tourism in Lithuania.
"Chernobyl" was shot in Lithuania and aired earlier this year. It is drawing tourists to the filming locations in the capital, Vilnius, and to the Ignalina nuclear power plant.
The decommissioned plant is of the same design as the Chernobyl one. Visitors put on plastic helmets, white clothes and shoes before going inside.
Plant officials say that demand from tourists is growing. The plant drew 2,240 visitors in 2018. They say 1,630 had visited by July 2019.
Lynn Adams came from the United Kingdom to see several filming locations with her own eyes. She says tours are authentic and seems like you're stepping into a scene.