Taipei, July 30 (CNA) A low pressure system over the South China Sea could develop into a tropical storm in the next two days and bring rain to Taiwan by Thursday, the Central Weather Bureau said Tuesday.



CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said that while the low pressure system will not directly affect Taiwan as it heads in a west-northwest direction toward Hainan Island, it will contribute moisture to southeasterly winds that will dump rain in Taiwan.



The CWB predicted that showers and thunderstorms will be seen in the east and south starting Thursday, while other parts of Taiwan will see afternoon thundershowers.



Meanwhile, a cloud system approaching Taiwan is forecast to bring rainfall across most of the country throughout the weekend, according to the CWB.



Eastern, southeastern and southern parts of Taiwan can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms, while western parts of the island will see partly cloudy skies with local showers in the afternoon Thursday through Monday, the CWB said.



The CWB also issued a warning for high waves in coastal areas in eastern Taiwan, the northern half of Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south on Wednesday and Thursday.



The bureau warned residents living along the southwestern coast of Taiwan to be aware of the possibility of flooding because of a "spring tide" -- when high tides are at their maximum -- that is expected to come in the next seven days.