TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s defense ministry on Tuesday (July 30) refuted reports that the military drill carried out by China on Monday took place across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a press conference, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) provided the officially recognized coordinates of the median line: – 27°N, 122°E (north) and 23°N, 118°E (south). The announcement marked the first time in 15 years that the government of Taiwan has clearly defined the line separating the two sides across the strait, reported the Central News Agency.

MND dismissed as inaccurate the allegations made by a retired official that the military exercises currently being conducted by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) have violated the long-held tacit agreement between Taiwan and China not to cross the line. The drills are slated to end on Friday (Aug. 2), according to the report.

The defense authorities reiterated that the Chinese exercises are part of an annual training session and are being closely monitored. Meanwhile, Taiwan held a live-fire drill over the past two days that involved test-firing AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The last time Taiwan published the coordinates of the median line was in May of 2004. That information was consistent with the coordinates announced today.