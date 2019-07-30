TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei’s Representative to the Netherlands, Chen Hsing-Hsing (陳欣新), recently spoke at an event in Amsterdam, in which she defended Taiwan’s sovereignty and called for support from the Netherlands and the rest of Europe to help defend liberty and democracy in the face of China’s rising global influence.

Speaking at the “United Love: Documenting Pride in Asia” film event hosted by CinemAsia on July 27, drew attention to the shared values and support for marriage equality in both Taiwan and the Netherlands. In her address, Chen also pointed to the escalating tension in Hong Kong, declaring the situation as proof that “One Country, Two Systems” is entirely unfeasible in Taiwan.

In light of Hong Kong’s precarious situation, Chen asks friends and partners in Europe to support Taiwan in its struggle to defend its sovereignty and freedom from the authoritarian government in Beijing. Chen said that in her conversations with Dutch leaders, NGO representatives and regular citizens who have asked about the current cross-strait relations, more and more expressed clear support for Taiwan’s defense of human rights and sovereignty.

Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in May of this year, following in the footsteps of nations like the Netherlands which was one of the first countries in the world to endorse marriage equality in 2001. Chen emphasized in her address that Taiwan is proud to be a standard bearer for human rights, equality and freedom in Asia.