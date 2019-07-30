TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese trust in itinerant Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has dropped to an all-time low in Storm Media's latest poll.

In the latest edition of Storm Media's poll titled "Who is Suitable to be the Next President" (誰適合擔任下一屆總統), trust among respondents in Han has continued to plummet, now dipping to 34.6 percent, while those who distrust Han has skyrocketed to 59.2 percent, a new high. Support for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has risen to 38.6 percent compared to Han's 30.7 percent.

When asked to choose between a head-to-head matchup between Tsai and Han, Tsai garnered 46.4 percent, while Han only managed 37.2 percent. Storm Media commissioned Beacon Marketing & Research Co., Ltd. to conduct the telephone survey on adults over the age of 20 across the county's 22 counties and cities.

The survey gathered 1,078 valid samples. The survey had a sampling error of plus or minus 3 percent and a level of confidence of 95 percent.

The latest poll showed that the trust level among respondents in Han has been declining steadily. In November 2018, when Taiwan's nine-in-one elections were held, those who trusted Han reached 52.1 percent, while only 26.6 percent said they distrusted him

However, by July of this year, the situation has reversed 180 degrees. The trust level in Han has dropped to only 34.6 percent, while those who distrust him has shot up to 59.2 percent.

In a four-way matchup including Tsai, Han, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and Foxconn Tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘), Tsai came out on top with 30.6 percent, followed by Han at 26.0 percent, Ko at 17.3 percent, and Gou at 14.5 percent. Even if Ko and Gou joined forces, they would still trail behind those supporting Tsai and Han, with the gap between Ko and Gou within the sampling error range.

If it was a three-way race including Tsai, Han, and Gou, Tsai was the victor at 36.1 percent, followed by 28.7 percent for Han, and 23.5 percent for Gou. If it was a three-way race among Tsai, Han, and Ko, Tsai would come out on top with 33.2 percent, followed by 29.9 percent for Han and 25.3 percent for Ko.