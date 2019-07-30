TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's fire department has launched its 2020 charity calendar, which features strong, handsome Australian and Taiwanese firefighters.

Huang De-ching (黃德清), the director of the fire department, said that the guests present at the launch of last year's calendar in 2018 included Susan Moore, deputy director of the Australian Office in Taipei, and Australian firemen Jeff Leech and David Raciti. The Australians then invited Taiwanese firefighters to take part in a 2019 charity calendar in Australia.

Huang explained that this year was the first time Australian firefighters had been invited to Taiwan to shoot photos with their Taiwanese counterparts for the annual calendar. Huang said each country's team had fun putting the other's physical fitness to the test at the site of the shoot.

The 2020 calendar is not currently available for sale; for more information, please visit the Facebook page. A forum will take place on Aug. 1, and will be participated in by the Ministry of the Interior and fire departments from Taipei and Keelung.