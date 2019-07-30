TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In mid-July, Taiwan’s National Development Council (NDC) conducted a national survey of the English language ability of staff at tourist information booths and among government guides at sightseeing attractions throughout the country.

The survey was conducted from July 14 through July 22, as part of the “Blueprint for a Bilingual Country by 2030” initiative launched by the Tsai administration. Surprisingly, the top performers by region were found in Taiwan’s Chiayi and Yilan Counties.

One major goal of the bilingual initiative is to promote bilingualism across the front-line of Taiwan’s public service sector to ensure communicative competence with non-native Mandarin or Chinese speakers in Taiwan. The survey was conducted by hiring two foreign teachers named Wes and Talya, according to the CNA report.

The two teachers traveled all over Taiwan and secretly evaluated the English proficiency of Tourism Bureau employees they came in contact with. According to the evaluation, 80 percent of tourist stations in Chiayi and 70 percent of stations in Yilan were al received an “excellent” result.

The July survey by the NDC reveals that some of the best English language speakers working in the tourism industry in Taiwan are working outside of the big metropolitan centers. In addition to the English ability displayed by the staff of the tourism centers, the Wes and Talya were also very touched by the helpful and friendly nature of the staff throughout the country.