TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The many unique cultural and natural attractions in the central Taiwan city of Taichung have not gone unnoticed by foreign travel programs, including Pha Sa BAZAAR, a well-known Thai travel program, Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau (TTB) said in a news release on July 24.

Since direct flights between Bangkok and Taichung opened last November, Taichung has become Thai visitors’ destination of choice through which to experience Taiwan, the bureau added.

The Pha Sa BAZAAR crew arrived at Taichung International Airport on July 20 for a five-day visit to Taichung, Changhua County, and Nantou County, TTB said. The team spent three of the days in Taichung to appreciate its architecture and visit cultural and creative events, tourist-oriented factories, tea houses, and night markets.

The TV crew first visited Carton King Creative Park (紙箱王), the country's first paper-themed sightseeing park, the bureau said. The crew also learned to make pearl milk tea (珍珠奶茶) and suncakes (太陽餅), both of which Taichung is known for.

The crew then visited Feng Jia Night Market (逢甲夜市) and Yizhong Street business circle (一中商圈) and tasted local specialties, including Taiwanese-style sticky rice with sausage. They also made stops at Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道), creative parks such as Shen Ji New Village (審計新村) and Fantasy Story Green Ray (范特喜), and the National Taichung Theater.

Pha Sa BAZAAR crew members said that compared to Bangkok, where it is hot all year round, Taichung has a comfortable climate, according to the bureau. With so many unique attractions and delicious snacks, the city is a great destination for international travel, they added.

(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photos)