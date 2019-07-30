  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan-developed enterovirus vaccine to become available in 2020

Vaccine to be 90 percent effective against serotype EV71

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/30 15:53
MOST publishes a book on EV-71 prevention (MOST photo)

MOST publishes a book on EV-71 prevention (MOST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will introduce an indigenously developed vaccine against enterovirus next year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

The vaccine is expected to be 90 percent effective against enterovirus 71 (EV71) infections, said Huang Li-min (黃立民), a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at National Taiwan University Hospital. However, the island still needs to make efforts to produce a vaccine to counter EV-68, another strain that poses a threat to public health, he added.

Currently, the only EV71 vaccine available is produced by China and first hit the market in 2016, reported the Liberty Times. The fact that enterovirus infections occur mostly in Asia has discouraged international pharmaceuticals from investing in the development of vaccines against the virus.

Professor Huang called for a blanket immunization campaign to begin when the Taiwan-developed vaccine becomes available next year. A series of three shots is recommended for infants at 2 months, 4 months, and 1-year old in order to ensure complete immunity against EV71 for five years. Children are less vulnerable to EV71 from the age of five.

Taiwan is also providing assistance in enterovirus prevention for Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, which have reported cases of EV71 infections, wrote the Liberty Times.

Symptoms of enteroviruses include a cough, runny nose, skin rash, fever, sneezing, mouth blisters, and muscle aches, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washing hands frequently with soap is considered one of the most effective ways of preventing infection by the virus.
enterovirus
vaccine
immunization
immunity

RELATED ARTICLES

Enterovirus cases continue to rise: Taiwan CDC
Enterovirus cases continue to rise: Taiwan CDC
2019/06/05 11:04
Lack of sleep is a killer, warns neuroscientist
Lack of sleep is a killer, warns neuroscientist
2019/05/22 13:53
3 serious Enterovirus infections reported in Taiwan last week, with a newborn still hospitalized
3 serious Enterovirus infections reported in Taiwan last week, with a newborn still hospitalized
2019/05/21 16:49
MOHW urges intl. travelers to get Measles vaccine before leaving Taiwan
MOHW urges intl. travelers to get Measles vaccine before leaving Taiwan
2019/03/12 16:54
6 more die from flu complications in Taiwan this week
6 more die from flu complications in Taiwan this week
2019/02/19 17:55