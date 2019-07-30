  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan university to host Asia Pacific CHRIE 2020

NKUHT president invites hospitality industry academics to attend Kaohsiung conference

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/30 14:35
NKUHT joined the I-CHRIE. (NKUHT photo)

NKUHT joined the I-CHRIE. (NKUHT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism (NKUHT) will host the Asia Pacific Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (APacCHRIE) in May 2020.

The president of the university, Lin Yue-shiou (林玥秀) led a group of students to participate in the International CHRIE (I-CHRIE) in New Orleans on Monday (July 29). She invited professors attending the conference to visit Taiwan next year when the APacCHRIE takes place, reported UDN.

Lin stated that I-CHRIE has published 163 academic papers. The literature explores topics ranging from emerging technologies and smart services to the tourist industry.

During the conference, Lin spoke on the interplay between work and vacations and touched on a survey of hers that focused on the importance of having holidays. She stated that out of the 1,200 workers she had interviewed, white-collar workers felt happiest when they had a 4-day holiday rather than a weekend off, according to UDN.

For more information about APacCHRIE and the upcoming conference, please visit the website or Facebook page.
Kaohsiung
I-CHRIE

RELATED ARTICLES

Zheng Yi-ting crowned 'Miss Taiwan 2019'
Zheng Yi-ting crowned 'Miss Taiwan 2019'
2019/07/29 12:19
Taiwan to host world conference on women's shelters
Taiwan to host world conference on women's shelters
2019/07/26 19:50
Han tackles Kaohsiung's dengue outbreak by climbing tree
Han tackles Kaohsiung's dengue outbreak by climbing tree
2019/07/24 17:32
'Other cities have a mayor' says Taiwan premier of Kaohsiung's flooding woes
'Other cities have a mayor' says Taiwan premier of Kaohsiung's flooding woes
2019/07/24 16:04
Kaohsiung residents incensed, Han Kuo-yu parties as city floods
Kaohsiung residents incensed, Han Kuo-yu parties as city floods
2019/07/20 13:40