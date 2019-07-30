TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism (NKUHT) will host the Asia Pacific Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (APacCHRIE) in May 2020.

The president of the university, Lin Yue-shiou (林玥秀) led a group of students to participate in the International CHRIE (I-CHRIE) in New Orleans on Monday (July 29). She invited professors attending the conference to visit Taiwan next year when the APacCHRIE takes place, reported UDN.

Lin stated that I-CHRIE has published 163 academic papers. The literature explores topics ranging from emerging technologies and smart services to the tourist industry.

During the conference, Lin spoke on the interplay between work and vacations and touched on a survey of hers that focused on the importance of having holidays. She stated that out of the 1,200 workers she had interviewed, white-collar workers felt happiest when they had a 4-day holiday rather than a weekend off, according to UDN.

For more information about APacCHRIE and the upcoming conference, please visit the website or Facebook page.