TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A retired military officer has been detained for alleging that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) spent more on redecorating her official residence than her two predecessors together, reports said Tuesday (July 30).

The suspect, a man in his fifties surnamed Chu (朱) who lives in Taoyuan City, told investigators Monday (July 29) that he had reposted the accusations on his Facebook page without knowing whether they were true or false, the Central News Agency reported.

The story said Tsai had spent NT$120 million (US$3.8 million) on the redecoration of the official presidential residence, or more than the NT$80 million her two predecessors had spent over the previous 16 years.

It was a department at the Presidential Office which first noticed Chu’s Facebook post and reported it to the Criminal Investigation Bureau on July 11, according to CNA.

The Taoyuan District Court will reportedly treat the case as a violation of the law on the maintenance of social order. Three days of detention or NT$30,000 are the maximum penalties if found guilty.

A presidential spokesman said the administration of President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) had presented a total budget of NT$102.3 million in 2016 for repair and maintenance work on several buildings, including the official residence but also the offices of the president and vice president. The facts were easily verifiable if you consulted the Presidential Office budget data, the spokesman said.

