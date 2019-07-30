  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/30 13:10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 012 013—7 11 0
Kansas City 001 002 000—3 6 0

Pannone, Mayza (7), Shafer (8), Law (9) and Jansen; Keller, Barlow (8), Staumont (9), Hill (9), Lopez (9) and Gallagher. W_Mayza 1-1. L_Keller 7-10. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (15), Grichuk (17), Biggio (8).

___

Detroit 100 110 031—7 9 0
Los Angeles 000 011 000—2 5 2

Zimmermann, Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Barria, J.Anderson (6), Bedrosian (7), Buttrey (8), L.Garcia (9) and Garneau. W_Zimmermann 1-8. L_Barria 4-4. HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (6), Mercer (4). Los Angeles, Calhoun (24).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore 001 000 000—1 7 1
San Diego 200 300 30x—8 10 2

Hess, Yacabonis (5), Tate (7) and Sisco; Paddack, Munoz (6), Erlin (8) and Hedges. W_Paddack 7-5. L_Hess 1-10. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (27), Hosmer 2 (15), Urias (1), Tatis Jr. (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 003 100 011— 6 7 2
Miami 060 010 40x—11 10 0

M.Kelly, Holland (7), McFarland (7) and C.Kelly; C.Smith, Conley (8), Guerrero (9), N.Anderson (9) and Holaday. W_C.Smith 7-4. L_M.Kelly 7-11. HRs_Arizona, Marte (23), Kelly (13). Miami, Anderson (15), Rojas (4).

___

Pittsburgh 100 014 000— 6 9 1
Cincinnati 0100 010 00x—11 13 0

McRae, DuRapau (2), Stratton (5), Feliz (7), Rodriguez (8) and Diaz; S.Gray, W.Peralta (6), Hughes (7), Stephenson (9) and Barnhart. W_S.Gray 6-6. L_McRae 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (18), Reynolds (9), Moran (11). Cincinnati, Iglesias (6).

___

Atlanta 000 101 001—3 7 0
Washington 110 004 00x—6 7 2

Keuchel, Sobotka (6), J.Walker (7), Blevins (8) and Flowers; Corbin, Suero (7), Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 9-5. L_Keuchel 3-4. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (4). Washington, Rendon (23).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 4 2
Colorado 010 050 03x—9 11 0

Maeda, Ferguson (5), Y.Garcia (6), Sborz (7) and W.Smith; J.Gray, W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 10-7. L_Maeda 7-8. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (15).