TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kuomintang (KMT) Central Evaluation Committee member Chao Shou-po (趙守博) on Monday (July 29) urged itinerant Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to stop drinking alcohol from now until the end of the presidential race.

During the committee’s annual meeting at the KMT's headquarters on Monday, Chao said that the Democratic Progressive Party is already getting ready for "three losses," including the legislative election, the Kaohsiung mayoral race, and the presidency, reported Liberty Times. Therefore, Han's responsibility is to help the party achieve these "three wins," said Chao.

Chao said that Han's words and deeds will be put to the test. "Are there any more issues like the farmhouse?" he asked.

He said that it is the responsibility of Han to clarify the drinking problem alleged on the internet and by the media. Chao suggested that Han declare that he will not drink until he is "elected president," according to the report.

"What is the difficulty in quitting drinking?" asked Chao, reported UDN. "Han explained that he would wear the heart sutra before going to sleep, but this has nothing to do with drinking," said Chao.

This is not enough for the common folk. If Han declares that he will abstain from alcohol, this will be a bonus for him, said Chao.

Chao emphasized that the KMT should help Han to do a good job in Kaohsiung City and strengthen his team. He said now is the time to face the test and not just shout slogans, especially as typhoons arrive in August.

Chao said that if the KMT wants to help Han, he needs to realize that running for president is not the same as running for mayor or general manager of Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp. Many national events, diplomatic, cross-strait, and economic issues must be very carefully understood, said Chao.

"Shouting slogans is not enough," slogans can only build momentum, and the party should help Han, said Chao, reported Storm Media. "I also ask that Han have a thorough understanding of all party and government issues and national events. If Han does not do so, he will let down the party," said Chao, according to the report.

Chao said that the KMT needs to help Han organize a very strong, inclusive campaign team. He said it should not be limited to small circles and be casually run, because Han will need to be able to debate President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) with a full understanding of all the issues.

Chao said that he affirmed the loyalty and enthusiasm of Han fans, but KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) wants to remind Han and Han fans that from now on, the only goal is to get Han elected. He emphasized that they should not beat their friends into becoming enemies and that Han should restrain Han fans and unite as one.