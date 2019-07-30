  1. Home
  2. Politics

CSIS analyst praises Taiwan’s democracy, urges international support

Center for Strategic and International Studies advisor Bonnie Glaser was tweeting about Taiwan’s participation for the first time in the Stockholm Pride Parade

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/30 12:36
Screenshot of Bonnie Glaser's tweet

Screenshot of Bonnie Glaser's tweet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Bonnie Glaser, a senior advisor on Asia at the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), has expressed her support for Taiwan’s democracy on social media.

In a re-tweet on Monday (July 29), Glaser shared information about an event posted by the Taiwan Mission in Sweden, which announced Taiwan will for the first time be represented at the Stockholm Pride Parade. The event will take place on Saturday (Aug. 3).

According to the de facto embassy, Taiwan’s participation in the event highlights its status as the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, in May. Everyone is invited to join the Taiwan float at the annual parade and make the most of the “perfect opportunity to show Sweden and the world about Taiwan’s determination to uphold human rights and democracy.”

Glaser wrote in the re-tweet, “Evidence that steps to strengthen Taiwan's democracy and governance will boost support for Taiwan in the international community.” While Taiwan’s participation in the parade doesn’t suggest Swedish government support, as one netizen pointed out, Glaser said, “Participation in the international community doesn’t take place solely through governments.”

Glaser has previously voiced concerns about the military provocations that have resulted in heightened tensions between Taiwan and China. In a YouTube video, Glaser also cautions against China meddling in Taiwan’s politics and society.

“There is evidence of disinformation, of money being funneled from China, to various groups in Taiwan. And there’s interference in social media,” according to Glaser.
Bonnie Glaser
Center for Strategic and International Studies

RELATED ARTICLES

China signals willingness to use force in Hong Kong: Bonnie Glaser
China signals willingness to use force in Hong Kong: Bonnie Glaser
2019/07/25 10:50
PLA putting pressure on Xi Jinping over Taiwan: CSIS analyst
PLA putting pressure on Xi Jinping over Taiwan: CSIS analyst
2019/07/04 16:57
Taiwan contains lowest percentage of citizens living below poverty line in Asia
Taiwan contains lowest percentage of citizens living below poverty line in Asia
2019/05/27 17:35
Ko’s comment on US-Taiwan-China relationship too ‘ambiguous,’ says US academic
Ko’s comment on US-Taiwan-China relationship too ‘ambiguous,’ says US academic
2019/03/22 14:54
U.S. should tell China it is changing the status quo: ex-AIT chair
U.S. should tell China it is changing the status quo: ex-AIT chair
2018/05/31 14:37