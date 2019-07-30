TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan Railways Administration and Council of Indigenous people have launched an indigenous culture-themed train to mark Indigenous Day on Thursday (Aug. 1).

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and the Council of Indigenous People (CIP) worked together on the launch of the colorful train. Images were selected from works that won awards at the 12th edition of the National Indigenous Children’s Painting Contest.

The paintings portray ancient indigenous stories and religions, and will be an apt way of celebrating Indigenous Day, said TRA. It added the train will run for three months, until October, after a first run from Shulin in Taipei City, on Monday (June 29). For more information, please visit the TRA website and Facebook page.