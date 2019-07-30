  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Railways launches indigenous culture train

Works of art from the National Indigenous Children’s Painting Contest adorn the train to mark Indigenous Day

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/30 12:30
The indigenous culture-themed train. (Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

The indigenous culture-themed train. (Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan Railways Administration and Council of Indigenous people have launched an indigenous culture-themed train to mark Indigenous Day on Thursday (Aug. 1).

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and the Council of Indigenous People (CIP) worked together on the launch of the colorful train. Images were selected from works that won awards at the 12th edition of the National Indigenous Children’s Painting Contest.

The paintings portray ancient indigenous stories and religions, and will be an apt way of celebrating Indigenous Day, said TRA. It added the train will run for three months, until October, after a first run from Shulin in Taipei City, on Monday (June 29). For more information, please visit the TRA website and Facebook page.
Taiwan Railways
indigenous people

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Railways launches Hello Kitty tourist train
Taiwan Railways launches Hello Kitty tourist train
2019/07/03 15:49
Team to paddle from Taiwan to Japan in wooden dugout canoe
Team to paddle from Taiwan to Japan in wooden dugout canoe
2019/05/27 18:17
Taiwan’s Formosa Express to treat passengers with Michelin delicacies
Taiwan’s Formosa Express to treat passengers with Michelin delicacies
2019/05/07 13:39
Taiwan Rail seeks compensation for Puyuma train disaster
Taiwan Rail seeks compensation for Puyuma train disaster
2019/04/05 19:10
Taiwan Rail lunchboxes provide passenger with NT$10 million
Taiwan Rail lunchboxes provide passenger with NT$10 million
2019/03/30 19:41