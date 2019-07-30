Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|012
|013—7
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|000—3
|6
|0
Pannone, Mayza (7), Shafer (8), Law (9) and Jansen; Keller, Barlow (8), Staumont (9), Hill (9), Lopez (9) and Gallagher. W_Mayza 1-1. L_Keller 7-10. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (15), Grichuk (17), Biggio (8).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|003
|100
|011—
|6
|7
|2
|Miami
|060
|010
|40x—11
|10
|0
M.Kelly, Holland (7), McFarland (7) and C.Kelly; C.Smith, Conley (8), Guerrero (9), N.Anderson (9) and Holaday. W_C.Smith 7-4. L_M.Kelly 7-11. HRs_Arizona, Marte (23), Kelly (13). Miami, Anderson (15), Rojas (4).
|Pittsburgh
|100
|014
|000—
|6
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|0100
|010
|00x—11
|13
|0
McRae, DuRapau (2), Stratton (5), Feliz (7), Rodriguez (8) and Diaz; S.Gray, W.Peralta (6), Hughes (7), Stephenson (9) and Barnhart. W_S.Gray 6-6. L_McRae 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (18), Reynolds (9), Moran (11). Cincinnati, Iglesias (6).
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|001—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|110
|004
|00x—6
|7
|2
Keuchel, Sobotka (6), J.Walker (7), Blevins (8) and Flowers; Corbin, Suero (7), Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Corbin 9-5. L_Keuchel 3-4. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (4). Washington, Rendon (23).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|2
|Colorado
|010
|050
|03x—9
|11
|0
Maeda, Ferguson (5), Garcia (6), Sborz (7) and W.Smith; J.Gray, Davis (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 10-7. L_Maeda 7-8. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (15).