Shark teeth souvenirs a big hit at Taiwan aquarium

Real shark teeth are inside the keychain’s shark mouths.

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/30 12:04
Real shark teeth are inside the keychain’s shark mouths. (NMMBA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium (NMMBA) has launched a new line in souvenirs that have proven popular with the public – real shark teeth.

The new line of souvenirs coincide with a shark-themed exhibition at the NMMBA in Pingtung City. The cute shark key chain souvenir has real teeth inside.

NMMBA explained that sharks lose teeth and grow new ones periodically in order to stay sharp for hunting. The teeth are simply found, cleaned and used for the key chains.

In the aquarium, even though the sharks are fed rather than hunt, they still grow new teeth. The team that cares for the sharks collects the teeth for the souvenirs, NMMBA said.
