BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newell's
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|San Lorenzo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Rosario Central
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Independiente
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Estudiantes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Patronato Parana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Talleres
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|River Plate
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Lanus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Gimnasia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Racing Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santa Fe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Huracan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boca Juniors
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Banfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Aldosivi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Velez Sarsfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Colon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Central Cordoba
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Saturday, July 27
Racing Club 0, Santa Fe 0
Colon 0, Patronato Parana 1
San Lorenzo 3, Godoy Cruz 2
Lanus 1, Gimnasia 1
Argentinos Jrs 1, River Plate 1
|Sunday, July 28
Estudiantes 1, Aldosivi 0
Newell's 2, Central Cordoba 0
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Defensa y Justicia 0, Independiente 1
Boca Juniors 0, Huracan 0
|Monday, July 29
Arsenal 1, Banfield 0
|Tuesday, July 30
Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Huracan vs. Colon 0000 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Jrs 1615 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Talleres 1830 GMT
Central Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman 2045 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 4
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 1400 GMT
Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT
Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT
River Plate vs. Lanus 2045 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 5
Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 6
Independiente vs. Newell's 0010 GMT