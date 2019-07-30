  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/30 11:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Devers Bos 104 420 86 138 .329
Brantley Hou 100 391 59 127 .325
Bogaerts Bos 103 405 85 128 .316
Alberto Bal 87 323 29 101 .313
Polanco Min 100 420 66 128 .305
Merrifield KC 108 453 75 137 .302
Lindor Cle 86 361 57 109 .302
Moncada ChW 96 372 58 112 .301
Gurriel Hou 99 397 58 119 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 66.

Pitching

German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.