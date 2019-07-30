New telecom scam sweeping across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Reports have surfaced over the past few days of a new scam in which smartphone users receive a notification that their "package" has been sent and they only need to enter their telephone number and verification code.

On the Taiwanese Facebook page Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) a woman wrote that on Saturday (July 27) she received a text message saying that that her "package" had been sent and it asked for her telephone number and verification code. Thinking it was a legitimate transaction, she complied with the request, only to find that she had been cheated.

As she just happened to have done some online shopping, she did not think much about the text message and dutifully supplied her phone number and authentication code. However, later than evening she inexplicably received two notifications from her bank of charges of NT$33 and NT$3,290.

She could find no record of items she had knowingly purchased in those amounts. She then began to suspect that she had been duped.



Screenshot of text message. (Image from 爆料公社)

She then contacted Apple Customer Service and confirmed that the two transactions had not been made with her account number, and they helped her cancel the charges. The woman said that her entry of her telephone verification enabled the fraudsters to use her mobile payment function.

The woman then decided to share her experience on the internet to prevent other netizens from being cheated. Some netizens responded that they too had indeed been cheated and had seen the sketchy text message.

One netizen reported being cheated out of NT$1,800 by the same ploy. Fortunately, they too were able to cancel the charge.

Others said that they had seen the suspicious text message but deleted it without entering any information. Others were frightened by the new scam:

"How terrible!"

"Seems like a lot of people received it."

"If a message has a link, I won't click on it."