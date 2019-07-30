  1. Home
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Yelich Mil 97 365 78 123 .337
McNeil NYM 91 345 52 116 .336
Bellinger LAD 102 367 83 120 .327
KMarte Ari 103 413 70 132 .320
Blackmon Col 89 379 77 121 .319
Rendon Was 92 346 75 110 .318
Freeman Atl 106 413 80 127 .308
Dahl Col 96 357 64 108 .303
Arenado Col 105 398 65 120 .302
Bryant ChC 100 374 79 110 .294
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; PAlonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 29; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; EEscobar, Arizona, 80; Yelich, Milwaukee, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; PAlonso, New York, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Harper, Philadelphia, 72; Rizzo, Chicago, 71.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; 3 tied at 9-2.