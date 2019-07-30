Taipei, July 29 (CNA) Applications for monthly childcare subsidies of NT$2,500 (US$80) will be accepted from Aug. 1, Taiwan's Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Monday, as part of government efforts to make affordable childcare more widely available.



Parents with children aged between 2 and 4 who do not attend a public or semi-public private kindergarten can apply for the subsidy, MOE official Hsu Li-chuan (許麗娟) said at a press conference.



In addition, the subsidy is only applicable for parents paying income tax at rates lower than 20 percent and are currently not on unpaid parental leave nor receiving public educational and care services for their children.



Parents will also be entitled to an additional NT$3,500 per month for third and subsequent children, she said, adding that applications will also be open Aug. 1.



Only Taiwanese citizens will be eligible to apply for the childcare subsidies, according to the government.



The subsidies are one of the ways the government hopes to encourage Taiwanese to have more children and address the low birth rate, as Taiwan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world.



Only 181,601 babies were born in Taiwan in 2018, the second-lowest number in history behind only 2010, when the birthrate was affected by the global financial crisis.



The crude birth rate in 2018 was 7.70 per 1,000, also the second- lowest in history, according to the Ministry of the Interior.



New births in the first five months of 2019 were down another 4.2 percent from the same period of a year earlier at 73,075.