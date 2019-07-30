People march with Puerto Rican national flags to celebrate the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello who announced overnight that he is resigning Aug.
Locals listen on a smart phone to the pre-recorded message by Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello announcing that he is resigning Aug. 2 after nearly tw
Demonstrators march on Las Americas highway demanding the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 22, 2019. P
People march with candles that have the word "resign" written is Spanish, during a demonstration against Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Ric
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, then Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez answers reporters' questions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Vazq
Demonstrators stand in front of riot control units during clashes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 22, 2019. Protesters are demanding Gov. Ricar
Demonstrators carry a image representing the head of Governor Ricardo Rossello on a pike, with an inscription on its forehead that reads in Spanish "R
Singer Rene Perez Joglar celebrates outside the governor's mansion La Fortaleza, after Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced he is resigning Aug. 2, concedi
People celebrate outside the governor's mansion La Fortaleza, after Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced that he is resigning Aug. 2 after nearly two weeks
Puerto Rico's first lady Beatriz Rossello opens La Fortaleza Main Gate to let her dogs out, as two security men stand guard at La Fortaleza, the Gover
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The unprecedented resignation of Puerto Rico's governor after days of massive island-wide protests has thrown the U.S. territory into a full-blown political crisis.
Less than four days before Gov. Ricardo Rosselló steps down, no one knows who will take his place. Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, his constitutional successor, said Sunday she doesn't want the job. The next in line would be Education Secretary Eligio Hernández, a largely unknown bureaucrat.
Rosselló's party says it wants him to nominate a successor before he steps down, but Rosselló has said nothing about his plans, time is running out and some on the island are even talking about the need for more federal control.
On Monday, protesters gathered once more, this time to demand that Vázquez not assume the governorship.