New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|104.75
|Up
|1.35
|Sep
|99.75
|102.45
|98.75
|101.15
|Up
|1.40
|Oct
|104.75
|Up
|1.35
|Dec
|103.40
|106.05
|102.35
|104.75
|Up
|1.35
|Mar
|107.25
|109.75
|106.10
|108.50
|Up
|1.40
|May
|109.65
|112.10
|108.55
|110.85
|Up
|1.40
|Jul
|112.20
|114.25
|110.60
|112.95
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|114.35
|116.25
|112.85
|115.05
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|116.80
|118.10
|116.10
|118.10
|Up
|1.55
|Mar
|119.70
|121.05
|119.70
|121.05
|Up
|1.60
|May
|121.65
|123.00
|121.65
|123.00
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|123.45
|124.80
|123.45
|124.80
|Up
|1.60
|Sep
|125.05
|126.60
|125.05
|126.60
|Up
|1.60
|Dec
|127.40
|129.00
|127.40
|129.00
|Up
|1.45
|Mar
|129.55
|131.20
|129.55
|131.20
|Up
|1.40
|May
|131.05
|132.75
|131.05
|132.75
|Up
|1.40