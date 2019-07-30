  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 104.75 Up 1.35
Sep 99.75 102.45 98.75 101.15 Up 1.40
Oct 104.75 Up 1.35
Dec 103.40 106.05 102.35 104.75 Up 1.35
Mar 107.25 109.75 106.10 108.50 Up 1.40
May 109.65 112.10 108.55 110.85 Up 1.40
Jul 112.20 114.25 110.60 112.95 Up 1.45
Sep 114.35 116.25 112.85 115.05 Up 1.50
Dec 116.80 118.10 116.10 118.10 Up 1.55
Mar 119.70 121.05 119.70 121.05 Up 1.60
May 121.65 123.00 121.65 123.00 Up 1.65
Jul 123.45 124.80 123.45 124.80 Up 1.60
Sep 125.05 126.60 125.05 126.60 Up 1.60
Dec 127.40 129.00 127.40 129.00 Up 1.45
Mar 129.55 131.20 129.55 131.20 Up 1.40
May 131.05 132.75 131.05 132.75 Up 1.40