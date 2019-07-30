BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2434 Down 11 Sep 2385 2400 2366 2383 Down 6 Oct 2434 Down 11 Dec 2442 2448 2418 2434 Down 11 Mar 2452 2460 2430 2447 Down 9 May 2451 2457 2433 2449 Down 6 Jul 2448 2452 2431 2445 Down 6 Sep 2444 2445 2431 2441 Down 6 Dec 2427 2427 2412 2425 Down 5 Mar 2412 2412 2399 2409 Down 5 May 2397 2397 2382 2394 Down 4