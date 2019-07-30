  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2434 Down 11
Sep 2385 2400 2366 2383 Down 6
Oct 2434 Down 11
Dec 2442 2448 2418 2434 Down 11
Mar 2452 2460 2430 2447 Down 9
May 2451 2457 2433 2449 Down 6
Jul 2448 2452 2431 2445 Down 6
Sep 2444 2445 2431 2441 Down 6
Dec 2427 2427 2412 2425 Down 5
Mar 2412 2412 2399 2409 Down 5
May 2397 2397 2382 2394 Down 4