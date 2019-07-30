BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2434
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2385
|2400
|2366
|2383
|Down
|6
|Oct
|2434
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2442
|2448
|2418
|2434
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2452
|2460
|2430
|2447
|Down
|9
|May
|2451
|2457
|2433
|2449
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2448
|2452
|2431
|2445
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2444
|2445
|2431
|2441
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2427
|2427
|2412
|2425
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2412
|2412
|2399
|2409
|Down
|5
|May
|2397
|2397
|2382
|2394
|Down
|4