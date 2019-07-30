CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on 5 dead, 2 injured in residential shootings in northwestern Wisconsin (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The chairman of one of two Wisconsin communities where five people were found fatally shot says the crime has rocked the normally quiet, bedroom town.

Town of Lafayette Chairman Dave Staber says the community is generally safe and is seldom in the news. Staber says he's lived in the community of 6,000 for 40 years and says a crime like this has never occurred.

Chippewa County sheriff's officials say a man, a woman and a boy were found fatally shot at a residence in Lafayette early Monday. Deputies had gone to the residence to notify family of a shooting late Sunday night at a residence in Lake Hallie. There, a man and woman were found fatally shot and two others were injured by gunfire. Authorities say the person suspected in both shootings, 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) apart, is among the dead.

____

10:20 a.m.

