2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

On March 23, 1996, the people of Taiwan had the right to direct election to the president of Taiwan for the first time.

In 1996, Taiwan was preparing to hold a direct election to the president. It was also very concerned in the international arena, and even occurred the "Taiwan Strait Missile Crisis". The communist government of China launched a series of military exercises to express its opposition to the direct election of the President of Taiwan, including launched 3 missiles into the Taiwan Strait. The missiles entered Keelung and Kaohsiung offshore in the Taiwan Strait, while the United States dispatched two aircraft carriers, USS Independence and USS Nimitz, to participate in the defense.

In 1996, Taiwan held the first direct presidential election. There were five groups of candidates. The election was completed on March 23, 1996, and Lee Teng-hui was elected as the "First democratically elected president of Taiwan." Interestingly, Ma Ying-jeou, who was resolutely opposed to the direct presidential election, served as the 4th and 5th "President of Taiwan" between 2008 and 2016.

2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Polling Day: Jan. 11, 2020

Election session: The 15th election for president and vice president of Taiwan, the country’s seventh direct president and vice president election

Electoral system: A universal, direct, secret, single non-transferable, and plurality voting system

Date of inauguration: May 20, 2020

System and stipulations related to Taiwan’s president

In 1996, for the first time, the president of Taiwan was elected directly to a four-year term, with a term limit of two terms. Taiwan’s political system is a semi-presidential system. The powers vested in the president of Taiwan, as provided by the Constitution, can be categorized into the five major areas of: diplomacy, military, executive power, legislation, and justice.

Taiwan’s political system is a semi-presidential system. The powers vested in the president of Taiwan, as provided by the Constitution, can be categorized into the five major areas of: diplomacy, military, executive power, legislation, and justice. Candidates: There are two ways to produce candidates, one is the candidate nominated by the political party and the other is the candidate who is co-signed by the voters.

Party nominee

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP): Tsai Ing-wen

Kuomintang (KMT): Han Kou-yu

People First Party: Not yet decided

New Power Party: Not yet decided

Independents (nominated by petitions signed by eligible voters) : Not yet decided

Nomination of party candidate: According to the President and Vice President Election and Recall Law, parties whose candidate garnered more than 5 percent of the valid votes in the latest president and vice president election, or legislative election, are qualified to recommend their party candidates to participate in the 2020 presidential election. As stipulated by the rules, the DPP, KMT, PFP, and NPP are qualified to do so. In addition to party recommendation, nomination by petitions signed by eligible voters is another way to qualify for participation in the presidential election. In order to qualify, the number of people signing the petition must exceed 1.5 percent of the electorate in the latest legislative election (about 270,000).

DPP presidential nominee

On June 19, 2019, the DPP officially nominated Tsai Ing-wen as the party candidate to run for president of Taiwan in 2020.

KMT presidential nominee

On July 28, 2019, the KMT officially nominated Han Kuo-yu as the party candidate to run for president of Taiwan in 2020.

Qualification of presidential candidate

According to Article 20 of the President and Vice President Election and Recall Law, an elector who has lived in Taiwan for more than six months, domiciled in Taiwan for more than 15 years, and is more than 40 years old, is qualified to register as a candidate for president or vice president. Anyone who restores their Taiwan nationality, or acquires nationality by naturalization, or are residents of China, Hong Kong or Macao, may not be registered as the candidate for president or vice president.

According to Article 22 of the law, the DPP, KMT, PFP, and NPP are qualified to directly recommend a ticket for the presidential election.

As provided under Article 23 of the law, those who apply to be registered as candidates for president and vice president by way of joint signature should register, and the number of joint signatories, within the period set forth in the article, should reach 1.5 percent of the total voters in the latest legislative election. For example, the electorate in the latest legislative election was 18,692,217, the applicant must have 280,384 joint signatories to qualify as a candidate.

List of presidential elections in Taiwan (the presidents directly elected by the people of Taiwan since 1996)

6th: Tsai Ing-wen (20 May 2016 -- 20 May 2020)

5th: Ma Ying-jeou (20 May 2012 -- 20 May 2016)

4th: Ma Ying-jeou (20 May 2008 -- 20 May 2012)

3rd: Chen Shui-bian (20 May 2004 -- 20 May 2008)

2nd: Chen Shui-bian (20 May 2000 -- 20 May 2004)

1st: Lee Teng-hui (20 May 1996 -- 20 May 2000)