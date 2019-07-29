3 now arrested in Brazil airport gold heist

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say they've now arrested three people suspected of involvement in a daring theft of more than $30 million worth of gold from an airport, including an airport cargo supervisor who initially claimed he'd been kidnapped by the bandits.

He's one of two airport workers arrested. A third man detained Monday is accused of helping arrange transport of the 1,583 pounds (718 kilograms) of gold stolen from Rio de Janeiro's main airport on Thursday.

So far, authorities haven't tracked down the stolen gold.

The airport cargo director initially told police he and his family had been kidnapped and held hostage to force him to cooperate. A police official says he's now believed to be involved. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak.