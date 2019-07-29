  1. Home
Big question in opioid suits: How to divide any settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/29 22:47
FILE - This Sept. 17, 2015, file photo shows a sign barring smoking at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. The signs were paid for by the Oklahoma Hea

FILE - In this Saturday, July 20, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear criticizes Gov. Matt Bevin's proclamation calling for a spe

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Two Ohio counties are asking a judge to find that drugmakers and distributors wer

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest

The roughly 2,000 state and local governments that are suing the drug industry over the nation's deadly opioid crisis are already battling each other over the best way to distribute any money they receive in settlements.

Local governments say they have had to shoulder many of the costs of the epidemic, including police protection and mental health treatment, and they want direct control over some of the money.

State governments, though, say they are in a better position to oversee the proceeds and run big prevention and treatment programs.

In the background are concerns about what happened to the huge settlements that the states reached with the tobacco industry in the 1990s. Much of the money ended up going toward projects that had nothing to do with getting people to quit smoking.