BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Washington
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|8
|Atlanta
|5
|15
|.250
|8½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Seattle
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Minnesota
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Dallas
|5
|14
|.263
|8
___
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.<