The coffin containing the body of Carabinieri's officer Mario Cerciello Rega is carried to his funeral in his hometown of Somma Vesuviana, near Naples
In this combo photo released by Italian Carabinieri, Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth, right, and Finnegan Lee Elder, sit in their hotel room in Rome.
In this photo obtained from Italian Carabinieri, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth sits blindfolded in a police station in Rome on Friday July 26, 2019.
People attend the funeral of Carabinieri's officer Mario Cerciello Rega in his hometown of Somma Vesuviana, near Naples, southern Italy, Monday, July
Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, left, follows the coffin containing the body of her husband during his funeral in his hom
People unfold a banner reading in Italian: "Forever with us", and bearing a photograph of Carabinieri's officer Mario Cerciello Rega during his funera
Carabinieri officers prepare before the start of the funeral for slain policeman Mario Cerciello Rega, in his hometown of Somma Vesuviana near Naples,
Carabinieri officers hold a floral wreath in front of the Santa Croce church where the funeral of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega will be hel
ROME (AP) — An Italian paramilitary police officer, allegedly slain by two American teens in Rome, has been hailed as a hero at his funeral in his hometown near Naples.
Mario Cerciello Rega was fatally stabbed 11 times near the hotel where the Americans were staying while he was investigating a drug deal gone wrong. Monday's funeral was held in the same church in Somma Vesuviana where he was married six weeks ago.
Italy's military chaplain, Archbishop Santo Marciano, in his eulogy, said Cerciello Rega, 35, lived and died to safeguard others' lives.
Californians Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, are jailed for investigation of the officer's murder.
Police are investigating both Natale-Hjorth's illegal blindfolding before his interrogation after Friday's slaying and who leaked the photo of him blindfolded.