Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's personal doctor, Anastasiya Vasilyeva, said Monday that an unidentified poison may have caused his illness.

"Some toxic agent may be the reason for Alexei Navalny's 'illness,'" said Vasilyeva.

Navalny was rushed to the hospital on Sunday for what authorities described as an "allergic reaction" while serving a 30-day jail sentence.

Vasilyeva complained that she wasn't given access to Navalny to examine him, saying hospital workers behaved strangely when she approached them.

The hospital said "he simply has hives. But why are you lying?" she added. "They have decided against establishing the cause of generalized oedema and rash."

However, a receptionist at Moscow's hospital No. 64 told Reuters news agency that Navalny is "in a satisfactory condition."

Crackdown

Russian police in Moscow arrested more than 1,300 people on Saturday for their participating in an unauthorized rally. They were protesting a decision to bar several independent candidates from running in upcoming city elections.

Navalny, a critic of President Vladimir Putin and the most visible face of Russia's opposition movement, is regularly arrested for calling on protesters to demonstrate against corruption and illiberal government policies.

He challenged Putin in the 2018 presidential elections but failed to make a stand after a Russian court banned him from participating over a criminal conviction for financial crimes over allegations he described as politically motivated.

Human rights organizations have called on Russian authorities to end their crackdown on the opposition. "All legitimate candidates should be allowed to participate and free and fair elections must be guaranteed in Moscow," said Council of Europe spokesman Daniel Holtgen.

