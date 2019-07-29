TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two days before buff Taiwan YouTuber Holger Chen (陳之漢) quickly pummeled an online troll, photos surfaced of the gargantuan man undergoing a medical procedure.

On Saturday (July 27), an internet celebrity named Yu Chao-lin (游兆霖), who goes by the handle Eat S*** Brother (吃屎哥), was beaten to a pulp in a catch match with Chen that was live-streamed that day. After the match, Chen said he accepted the challenge in an effort "fish" for those actually behind Yu.

Lost in the build-up to the fight were photos posted two days prior on Thursday (July 25) showing Chen undergoing medical treatment, but no explanation was included. After the fight, the photos of Chen in lying a hospital bed started to spread on social media.

Chen then took to his YouTube channel on Sunday (July 28) to explain that during a health checkup in June, he had discovered that his triglyceride levels were abnormally high. He said that poor habits had led to his condition, including lack of sleep, excessive stress, unhealthy diet, and smoking.

He said that he opted for the medical procedure because his triglyceride score was "extremely bad" and to enable his body to recover more quickly. He said the procedure was very painful and it required him to lie in bed for two and a half hours without moving.

Chen then thanked his fans for their concern and said that his body can hold up longer so he can continue to run his business and address issues that concern Taiwan on a daily basis. Chen said that he has only been sleeping two hours per night, he felt sick, and making more money was not the key to happiness.

According to local media reports, the device Chen was hooked up to a hemodialysis machine (血液淨化的機器).