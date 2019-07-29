  1. Home
Cloud Gate and Tao Dance Theater prepare fitting encore for Lin Hwai-min

The renowned choreographer will showcase his final work, `Autumn River,’ as part of a nationwide tour in October, after which he will retire

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2019/07/29 21:47
Cloud Gate and Tao Dance Theater present three shows in October. (Taiwan News photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — Cloud Gate and Tao Dance Theater will exchange dancers as Cloud Gate founder, Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), presents his last show for an October tour that will take in Kaohsiung, Taipei, and Taichung.

The collaboration between Cloud Gate and Tao Dance Theater will include three shows from three choreographers, including Cloud Gate 2 art director Jeng Tzung-lung (鄭宗龍), and artistic director Tao Yeh (陶冶) from Tao Dance Theater, which is based in China. Lin’s work is "Autumn River" (秋水) and he collaborates with five senior Cloud Gate dancers on his last production.

Five years ago, Lin invited Tao Dance Theater to perform in Taiwan. The group has been to more than 100 festivals and danced in over 40 countries.

Tao Yeh said that considering he is working with 12 dancers from Cloud Gate he named the work “12.” It explores how body movement can flow like water or even a cloud.

Jeng Tzung-lung said he grew up in Bangka (艋舺), a vibrant and lively area of Taipei. He said compared to Tao Yeh’s purist style, his works are more colorful. He will present “Multiplication” (乘法), a collaboration with nine dancers.

The performance will take place at National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) from Oct. 11-13. It will then be at Taipei's National Theater and Concert Hall from Oct. 17-20. The final tour stop will be the National Taichung Theater from Oct. 26-27.

Additionally, Cloud Gate 2 will merge with Cloud Gate following Lin’s retirement. For more information please visit the official website and Facebook page.
