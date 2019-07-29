  1. Home
Senior director Yasuhiro Takemoto died in Kyoto Animation arson attack

Takemoto worked on production of Doraemon, Pokemon

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/29 16:47
A woman prays for the victims of the arson attack on Kyoto Animation Studios.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Yasuhiro Takemoto (武本康弘), a film director and animator for many renowned animations, is confirmed to have died in the Kyoto Animation arson attack on Friday (July 26), Nikkei reports.

Takemoto’s family identified and claimed the body last week. The death of the talented animator and film director has shocked the industry as well as fans both in Japan and overseas.

The victim's father told Nikkei that he had not thought his son was at the studio because he was usually on business trips in other cities, so he had not reported Takemoto to be missing until four days after news of the fire broke. Takemoto was 47 when he was killed in the arson attack.

Takemoto entered the animation industry right after graduating from high school and spent nearly his entire career at Kyoto Animation. He worked on the production of many well-known titles, including "Crayon Shin-chan (1992), "Doraemon" (1997), and "Pokemon" (2000) and was directing a number of recent popular animated films, including "Lucky Star" (2007), "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" (2009), and "K-On!" (2010).
Yasuhiro Takemoto
Kyoto Animation Studios
animation

