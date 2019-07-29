TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Gaomei Wetland Visitor Center (高美濕地遊客服務中心) in central Taiwan’s Taichung City was opened to the public on Saturday (July 27), Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau said in a news release.

The city government said it spent NT$360 million (US$11.6 million) on the construction of the visitor center and the parking lots located to the north and south. The construction of these facilities took more than two years to complete.

The visitor center was designed as a sloping two-story building with spirals on the exterior that mimic sea waves, the tourism bureau said, and the plaza outside contains art installations shaped like fiddler crabs and shells. The facility also has scenic lookouts for visitors to admire sunsets, wind turbines, and stars in the night sky.

In addition to providing visitors with travel information and tour guide services, the Gaomei Wetland Visitor Center houses the “ecological experience pavilion” to educate visitors about the wetland and its ecology, according to the city’s construction bureau. The pavilion is divided into a spherical projection theater, an interactive area, and an ecological education center.

As soon as visitors enter the spherical projection theater, they will be immersed in a 360-degree video projection showing the wetland’s wonderful landscape in each of the four seasons as well as in the morning and at night, the bureau added.