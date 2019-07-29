TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Public servants in Hong Kong are organizing a peaceful assembly to call for the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the ongoing protests, Mingpao (明報) reports.

The theme of the assembly is “Public servants are with the people” (公僕仝人，與民同行), and organizers explained in the press release that, while the public servants are sticking to their posts, they want to convey the people’s voice to the governing team.“ Although we are required to be politically neutral when we are on our duties, it does not mean we should remain silent,” said the press release, “because when we take off the uniforms, we are also Hongkongers.”

Ngan Mo-chow (顏武周), a public servant at the Labour Department and an organizer of the assembly, told the press that the event is a spontaneous civil action following the “no leader” principle (無大台) of the ongoing protests and that it does not represent the opinion of any organization or department of the government.



Cheung Ka-po (張家寶), a fellow organizer and public servant at the Transport Department, told Stand News (立場新聞) that it is difficult to say for sure who is right or wrong in the recent clashes. Thus, the city urgently needs a separate investigation committee.

Cheung also described that he and Ngan have “no other choice but to stand out” since Executive Officer Carrie Lam is ignoring Hong Kong's citizens, leading to the further disintegration of society. He added that he is not afraid of "being squared accounts after the autumn" (秋後算帳) because they are following all legal procedures required to hold a peaceful assembly.

The assembly is scheduled to take place at Chater Garden in Central from 7 to 9 p.m. on the coming Friday (August 5). The organizers are applying for the no-objection notice at Central Police District Headquarters today (July 29).