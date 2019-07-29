  1. Home
Taiwan's Chunghwa Post to host international stamp collecting exhibition in 2020

Chunghwa sending delegation to Singapore exhibition this week to promote next year's event

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/29 14:54
Chunghwa Post Office in Chiayi

Chunghwa Post Office in Chiayi (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s national postal service, Chunghwa Post, has been granted the right to host the 38th Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP) Asian International Stamp Exhibition in October 2020.

This week, the 36th FIAP Asian International Stamp Exhibition will be taking place in Singapore from July 31-Aug. 4. Chunghwa Post will be sending a delegation to the stamp exhibition in Singapore to promote next year’s regional stamp exhibition, where it hopes to find interested parties to invest in the 2020 event.

On the evening of Aug. 1 in Singapore, a special “Taiwan Night” banquet to promote the 2020 FIAP exhibition is planned at a hotel near the exhibition hall. That evening, some performers with the Chunghwa delegation will showcase traditional Taiwanese music and dance for attendees.

The 37th FIAP Asian International Stamp Exhibition will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, in March 2020 before the 38th edition of the event opens at the Taipei World Trade Center Oct. 23-27.

Chunghwa plans to invite stamp-collecting experts and postal organizations from at least 30 countries to the event next year, reports China Times. The theme is reportedly going to be “Between stamp squares: taking you on a trip,” (方寸之間 任你遨遊).
Stamps
Chunghwa Post
Singapore
exhibition

