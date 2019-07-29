TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- At the 2019 Vienna International Choir Competition and Festival, the choir from Qingye Elementary School (青葉國小) in Pingtung County was awarded a gold diploma in the category of Best Folk Arrangement.

At the awards portion of the competition and festival on July 28, the Qingye Choir Conductor, Tang Hsiu-yue (唐秀月), was also recognized in Vienna for her contribution to the school's vibrant and internationally recognized chorus music program.

Tang comes from the Rukai aboriginal tribe and has received no formal music education or training. However, her interest in music from a very young age led her to her current position at Qingye, where she is considered the heart of the program and a major player in the preservation of traditional music and Taiwanese indigenous cultures.

Tang’s enthusiasm and skill in crafting musical arrangements, as well as her ability to inspire young people to delight in music, greatly impressed Martin Schebesta, the composer of the Vienna Boys Choir, reports the Liberty Times.

Recently, the Pingtung County government also certified Tang as a language instructor of the Rukai, a native Taiwanese language that has been slowly disappearing. Through her love of music and teaching, Tang has also become a force for cultural preservation in Taiwan, and her efforts to share the traditional cultures of Taiwan have also been recognized by music professionals across the world.