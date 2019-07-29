  1. Home
Trump touts economy, but not everyone in Michigan feeling it

By SARA BURNETT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/29 13:09
In this July 17, 2019 photo, Denise Anderson and her brother Mike Ford are seen in the a soul food booth they run at the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw, Michigan.

In this July 17, 2019 photo, a mural welcomes visitors to downtown Saginaw, Michigan. The city has been working for decades to reinvent itself after the decline of the auto industry.

In this July 17, 2019 photo, Mike Wilson, who runs Curveball Sportscards and Collectibles at the SVRC Marketplace in downtown Saginaw, Michigan works in his booth.

In this July 17, 2019 photo, cars line a street in downtown Saginaw, Michigan. The city has been working for decades to reinvent itself after the decline of the auto industry.

In this July 17, 2019, photo, cars drive down a street in downtown Saginaw, Michigan. The city has been working for decades to reinvent itself after the decline of the auto industry.

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Contrasting views of the economy under President Donald Trump are at the heart of the battle for Michigan, a state that helped Trump win the White House in 2016 and that both the president and Democrats agree he must hold in 2020.

Michigan is among Democrats' top 2020 targets, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and its 16 electoral votes and diverse electorate are a reason Democrats will hold one of their presidential primary debates in Detroit this week.

Whether Trump can win again is debatable due to a combination of uncertain factors, from the varying strength of the economy to which Democrat emerges from a crowded field. 

Businessman Mike Wilson of Saginaw says Trump deserves credit for improving the economy. But Denise Anderson says, "I haven't seen it."