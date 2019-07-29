Taiwan YouTuber pummels troll in cage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Saturday (July 27), brawny Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen (陳之漢) make quick work of a vlogger in the cage after the latter challenged him to a fight.

A vlogger named Yu Chao-lin (游兆霖), who goes by the handle Eat S*** Brother (吃屎哥), was beaten to a pulp in a catch match with Chen that was live-streamed on Saturday. After the match, Chen said he accepted the challenge in an effort "fish" for those actually behind Yu.

Yu had challenged Chen to a fight many times, but last week was the final straw after Yu left many disparaging comments below Chen's posts on Facebook. On Thursday (July 25) Chen announced in a live stream that he would accept Yu's challenge and wait for him in the cage on Saturday (July 27).

Bizarrely, the diminutive, puny Yu agreed to actually fight the much larger, stronger, experienced Chen in the cage. The two camps agreed to fight under standard MMA rules with the fighting to continue, even if it went to the ground.

Yu was provided head gear, chest proctor, and shoulder pads, and the two wore boxing gloves rather than MMA gloves. The fighting was only to stop when one combatant tapped out.

Once the fighting began, Yu rushed Chen, and threw several feeble punches at Chen's body. Chen, shrugged off the frail blows and responded with 11 vicious kicks in a row.

Within one minute, Yu was in a fetal position on the mat and wailing for mercy. Then one of Chen's camp asked if Yu would dare to challenge Chen again, he said he did not and then apologized for his actions.